LINKA (LINKA) Price Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. LINKA has a total market cap of $1.92 million and $50,261.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA token can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00039605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00292038 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00027955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $587.26 or 0.01985238 BTC.

LINKA Token Profile

LINKA is a token. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

