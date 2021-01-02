LINA (LINA) Price Up 29.1% This Week

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. LINA has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $3,568.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LINA has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LINA token can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.00295688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017664 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00028392 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $581.27 or 0.01977396 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 306,224,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LINA is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

