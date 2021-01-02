Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.84

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.94. Lightwave Logic shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 105,302 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.98.

About Lightwave Logic (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightwave Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightwave Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.