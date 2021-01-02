Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 3.30. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.92 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

See Also: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.