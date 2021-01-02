Level01 (LVX) Trading Up 18.3% This Week

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Level01 has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Level01 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a total market cap of $8.04 million and $15,392.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00038866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00280222 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00027450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $594.12 or 0.01931998 BTC.

Level01 Profile

LVX is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official website for Level01 is level01.io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

