Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.53

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and traded as high as $3.78. Leonardo shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 3,043 shares trading hands.

FINMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Friday, November 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Leonardo alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.26.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.