Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Leidos by 83.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Leidos by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Leidos in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDOS opened at $105.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

