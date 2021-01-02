LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $1,564,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 71.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,035,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,422.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,847 shares of company stock worth $2,110,457. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $129.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.10. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $55.29 and a twelve month high of $136.87.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

