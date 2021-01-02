LBRY Credits Reaches Market Capitalization of $49.37 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $49.37 million and $21.99 million worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded up 89.4% against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0956 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00029959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00119364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00167108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.47 or 0.00512089 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00270754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018525 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003277 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 703,714,619 coins and its circulating supply is 516,602,715 coins. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

