Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.06.

LB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Stéphane Therrien sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.04, for a total value of C$116,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,131.40.

TSE:LB traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$31.20. 136,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,922. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$25.74 and a one year high of C$45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$243.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.2989569 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.37%.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

