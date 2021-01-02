Lambda Market Capitalization Achieves $23.38 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Lambda token can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $23.38 million and approximately $23.33 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00028944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00127623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00179783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00555305 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00300555 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018872 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00049632 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,261,902,228 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitMax, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

