KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

Separately, TheStreet raised KVH Industries from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

KVHI opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $207.74 million, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.80.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $41.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Balog sold 20,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $233,811.94. Also, SVP Felise Feingold sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $136,141.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,552.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,242 shares of company stock worth $413,257. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KVH Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

