Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PHIA. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

