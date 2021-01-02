Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Koninklijke DSM stock opened at $43.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. Koninklijke DSM has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

