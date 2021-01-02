Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

ADRNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, October 12th.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.23. 51,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,524. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.78. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.74 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 6,967 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

