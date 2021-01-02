Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.66

Konami Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNMCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.66 and last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 2874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNMCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Konami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Konami from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $41.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games.

