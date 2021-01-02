Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) will post sales of $27.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.52 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted sales of $25.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year sales of $94.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.71 million to $95.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $119.25 million, with estimates ranging from $115.06 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

KRP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of KRP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 148,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,827. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,944,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 399,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 71,637 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 59,707 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 175,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

