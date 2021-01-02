Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.85.

NYSE:KRC opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.28 and a 52 week high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.