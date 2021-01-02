Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Shares Up 2.1%

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) shot up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.87. 5,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 12,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KEYUF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

