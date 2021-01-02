Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce $33.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.93 million. Kamada posted sales of $32.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year sales of $134.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.10 million to $135.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $103.23 million, with estimates ranging from $98.30 million to $106.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.49 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Kamada from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Kamada by 61.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Kamada by 14.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kamada during the third quarter valued at $977,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kamada by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,644,000. 14.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KMDA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.48. 265,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,105. Kamada has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $288.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.12.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

