Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) Declares $4.84 Dividend

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) announced a dividend on Friday, January 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 4.8365 per share on Monday, February 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th.
Shares of JUTOY opened at $21.28 on Friday. Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.70.
Jutal Offshore Oil Services Company Profile
