Jupiter (JUP) Price Up 27.4% Over Last Week

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Jupiter has traded up 27.4% against the dollar. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $41,621.73 and approximately $2,267.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00028763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00115382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00161534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00500920 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.92 or 0.00265895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018320 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Jupiter Coin Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Buying and Selling Jupiter

Jupiter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

