JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) (LON:JUSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $388.37

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) (LON:JUSC)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.37 and traded as high as $407.00. JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) shares last traded at $403.00, with a volume of 31,381 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of £235.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 388.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 322.25.

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust (JUSC.L) Company Profile (LON:JUSC)

JPMorgan US Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

