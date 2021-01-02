JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 92,787 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 92,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of PennantPark Investment worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 20.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 158,587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $309.08 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.74.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

In other news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,568.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

