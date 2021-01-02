JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 8,357 Shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CZZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Cosan by 3,026.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,968,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,716,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,897,000 after buying an additional 126,206 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cosan by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after buying an additional 193,778 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 3rd quarter worth $7,464,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cosan by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,618 shares during the period.

Shares of Cosan stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.36. Cosan Limited has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $23.70.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). Cosan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $349.58 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cosan Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.0234 per share. This is an increase from Cosan’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Cosan’s payout ratio is currently 76.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CZZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cosan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cosan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cosan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.18.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar, and ethanol businesses in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, ComgÃ¡s, Cosan LogÃ­stica, and Moove segments.

