JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $192,000 Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 97.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,016 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

BOKF stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.57 and a 1-year high of $87.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.61.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.63. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $505.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BOK Financial from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

