JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCEF. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 140,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter.

PCEF stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $20.81. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $23.96.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

