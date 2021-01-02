JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $181,000 Stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in QAD were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in QAD during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QAD by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

In other QAD news, CFO Daniel Lender sold 12,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $753,689.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,728,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 46.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. QAD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,324.32 and a beta of 1.08. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.74.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.76 million. QAD had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that QAD Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.71%.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

