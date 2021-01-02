Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNCE stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $11.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $105,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor patients with non-small cell lung cancer and urothelial cancer.

