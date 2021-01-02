JMP Securities Increases Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target to $30.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.86.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 571.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.