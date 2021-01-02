Jetcoin (JET) Price Hits $0.0213

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $208,538.44 and approximately $595,365.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 49.9% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00037815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.00269088 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00025486 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $610.81 or 0.01913171 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.