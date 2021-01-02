Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JAMF opened at $29.92 on Friday. Jamf has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $34,052,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 154,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,728,134 shares of company stock valued at $375,300,288 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,585,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,305,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,259,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,837,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,824,000.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jamf (JAMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.