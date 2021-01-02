Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Shares of JAMF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,220. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02. Jamf has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 154,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 10,613,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $339,647,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,728,134 shares of company stock worth $375,300,288.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Jamf in the third quarter worth approximately $105,585,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,305,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,259,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,837,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jamf in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,824,000.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

