James H. Graass Sells 5,000 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $101.35 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $102.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

