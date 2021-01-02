Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.61

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.61 and last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 146031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.13.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$600.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14.
Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$57.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director John Jackson Ellis sold 8,503 shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$62,497.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,497 shares in the company, valued at C$260,902.95.
Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:JAG)
Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.
