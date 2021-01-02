Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.61

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.61 and last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 146031 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of C$600.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) (TSE:JAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$57.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In related news, Director John Jackson Ellis sold 8,503 shares of Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total value of C$62,497.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,497 shares in the company, valued at C$260,902.95.

Jaguar Mining Inc. (JAG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

