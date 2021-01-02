Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NYSE:ITCB opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Itaú Corpbanca has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $426.55 million for the quarter.

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

