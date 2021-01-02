iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (SPOL.L) (LON:SPOL) Stock Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,250.97

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (SPOL.L) (LON:SPOL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,250.97 and traded as high as $1,282.12. iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (SPOL.L) shares last traded at $1,272.40, with a volume of 2,051 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,250.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,209.50.

