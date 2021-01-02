iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Share Price Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.72

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.72 and traded as high as $87.78. iShares Core High Dividend ETF shares last traded at $87.67, with a volume of 227,064 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period.

