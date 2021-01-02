Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) Receives $74.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRET. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,907,000 after purchasing an additional 66,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,889,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,187,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 1,011.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 224,656 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares during the last quarter. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRET traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $70.64. 52,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.02. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $85.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:IRET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.54. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

