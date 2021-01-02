Investors Purchase Large Volume of Chindata Group Call Options (NYSE:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:CD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,160 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 735% compared to the typical daily volume of 139 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.60 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

NYSE:CD opened at $23.96 on Friday. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.17.

Chindata Group (NYSE:CD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,911,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $47,797,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,642,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,609,000. Finally, Snow Lake Capital HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,460,000.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.