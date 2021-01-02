Investors Buy High Volume of Futu Call Options (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FUTU) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 9,916 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 180% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,541 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth $34,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUTU opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. Futu has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Futu (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The health services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($2.39). The company had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

