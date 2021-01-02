Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)’s share price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.53 and last traded at $68.53. 2,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.03.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,293,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

