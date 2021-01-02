Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) (LON:IVI) Shares Down 0.6%

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L) (LON:IVI)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 262.26 ($3.43) and last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50). 18,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 101,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 269.50 ($3.52).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 253.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of £156.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc (IVI.L)’s payout ratio is -19.49%.

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

