Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.47

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and traded as high as $34.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $34.56, with a volume of 47,171 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 224,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,162,000 after buying an additional 14,809 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $281,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter.

