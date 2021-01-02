Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $70.32

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) (LON:IPE)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and traded as high as $74.00. Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L) shares last traded at $72.10, with a volume of 71,297 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £125.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -96.15%.

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is also co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

