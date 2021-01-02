Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $67.65 and last traded at $67.58. 34,574 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 56,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.51.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33.

