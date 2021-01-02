Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report released on Tuesday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.58) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.39). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITCI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $31.80 on Thursday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. The company had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,529,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,955,000 after buying an additional 786,961 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 47.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,792,000 after buying an additional 1,748,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,285,000 after buying an additional 265,274 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,779,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,031,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after buying an additional 55,382 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 79,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $2,193,718.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,392 shares in the company, valued at $29,084,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,251 shares of company stock worth $4,338,088 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.