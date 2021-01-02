Internet Node Token (INT) Market Cap Hits $1.17 Million

Internet Node Token (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Internet Node Token token can now be bought for $0.0223 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, Ethfinex and OKEx. During the last seven days, Internet Node Token has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Internet Node Token has a market cap of $1.17 million and $1.61 million worth of Internet Node Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00039723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.00300449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00028170 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $576.10 or 0.01958806 BTC.

INT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Internet Node Token’s total supply is 53,584,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,584,284 tokens. Internet Node Token’s official website is intchain.io . Internet Node Token’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet Node Token is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Node Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, OKEx, Ethfinex and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Node Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Node Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Node Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

