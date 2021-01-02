International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.12

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.12 and traded as high as $38.11. International Bancshares shares last traded at $37.44, with a volume of 182,684 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBOC. ValuEngine raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.31.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in International Bancshares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in International Bancshares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

