International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.24

International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.24 and traded as low as $1.20. International Baler shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 823 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $6.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 8.87.

About International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL)

International Baler Corporation manufactures and sells baling equipment to compress various materials into bales for handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and recycling. The company offers general purpose horizontal and vertical balers for compaction of paper, corrugated boxes, and miscellaneous solid waste materials; and specialty balers, including scrap metal, drum crusher, textile, and double chamber balers that are used for textile materials, used clothing, aluminum cans, 55-gallon drums, and synthetic rubber.

